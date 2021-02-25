Mayor Wishes Community a ‘Happy and Safe Purim’

NEW YORK -

In this March 9, 2020 file photo, Yirmeyahu Gourarie, second from left reads megillah for people in quarantine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Mayor Bill de Blasio wished the Jewish community a “happy and safe Purim” at his press conference on Thursday and reminded people to refrain from holding large parties due to the coronavirus.

“This is a wonderful, joyous holiday,” de Blasio said, “it is all about a celebration of life.”

He urged people to be cautious, and to hold small, family only parties rather than large celebrations.

He thanked community leaders, and specifically thanked Hatzolah, for releasing guidelines on how to safely enjoy Purim.

“Happy Purim to everyone,” de Blasio concluded. “Let’s keep people safe.”

