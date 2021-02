YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:02 am |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive-through complex to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, in a mobile testing station in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 4,298 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed out of 75,836 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, putting Israel’s contagion rate at 5.6%.

There are currently 770 coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 249 are connected to ventilators.

Israel’s coronavirus death toll rose to 5,673 fatalities.