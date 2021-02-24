Investigation Launched After Soldier Seriously Wounded in Shooting Incident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:03 am |

IDF soldiers seen taking care of a wounded soldier. (Ancho Gosh/Flash90, File)

An IDF soldier was seriously wounded on Tuesday night at a military base in the Jordan Valley.

The wounded soldier was evacuated in critical condition to a hospital in Yerushalayim.

The shooting incident was not operationally related.

Circumstances of the incident are under investigation and the Military Police has launched an inquiry into the incident, after which the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor’s office for its examination, the IDF stated.

An IDF spokesman stated Wednesday morning that a preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the serious injury shows that the soldier was apparently wounded as a result of gunfire from another soldier on the base.

The soldier’s family has been notified.

Earlier this week, a soldier manning a checkpoint near the city of Modi’in was also lightly wounded in a shooting accident.