IDF Launches Manhunt After Attempted Stabbing Attack in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:33 am |

Israeli border police officers stand guard near the Yitzhar community. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90, File)

The IDF launched a manhunt for a terrorist on Wednesday morning after he attempted to stab an Israeli citizen at the Yitzhar Junction in the Shomron.

The IDF stated that it received a report from an Israeli civilian who said that a terrorist tried to stab him at the Yitzhar Junction.

The man reported fighting with the terrorist for several minutes before the terrorist dropped his knife and fled toward the nearby Palestinian town of Hawara.

The civilian was not injured and the terrorist fled the scene.

IDF forces are searching for the suspect.

Chairman of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, who arrived at the scene, praised the citizen who fought the terrorist “with his bare hands.”

He called on the Prime Minister, the defense minister and “all government ministers to come to their senses and learn from this resident, the ordinary citizen, how to fight terrorism with his bare hands.”

“The government of Israel, with all its great forces, the strongest security system in the Middle East, must restore deterrence. The reason that time and time again the terrorists try to hit Shomron and elsewhere in Israel is that the government is losing deterrence. I call on the government to learn from the heroic act of the resident who fought with his bare hands against a terrorist with a knife and prevented a larger attack. “