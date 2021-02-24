Glasses Wearers Less Likely to Contract Coronavirus

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:17 pm |

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

A new study suggests that those who wear glasses for at least eight hours a day are less likely to contract the coronavirus than those who don’t, because people with glasses are less likely to touch or rub at their eyes.

The study surveyed people who contracted the coronavirus in India, and found that those who wore glasses could have been two to three times less likely to be sick, Fox News reported.

A Chinese study from September 2020, published in an ophthalmology journal, indicated the same thing.

The authors wrote, “we observed that few patients with eyeglasses were admitted in the hospital ward,” noting that as many as 80% of Chinese citizens wear glasses.

The researchers of the India study suggested a “significant route of infection for SARS-CoV-2 virus” comes from people coughing or sneezing, or being exposed to coughs and sneezed, and then rubbing their eyes with hands full of germs.

