Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:27 am |

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:27 am |

Tragedy struck Williamsburg Wednesday morning, when a young boy was knocked over and killed by an MTA bus on Hooper Street and South 5th Street.

He was identified as Shimon Zev Fried, z”l.

More details to follow.