NYPD Release Photo of Jewish Community Center Vandal

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 12:35 pm |

The New York Police Department has released a surveillance image of the suspect who vandalized a Jewish community center in Queens.

The Rego Park Jewish Center was vandalized last Thursday morning by a man who drew a swastika on a sign on the property, and then fled on foot. Community members saw the hateful graffiti and quickly alerted the police.

He is wanted by the 112th Precinct for criminal mischief.

The Queens Shmira cleaned up the hateful messages and thanked the 112th Precinct for their “quick response investigating this heinous act of hate.”

Avi Cyperstein, a candidate for City Council, was on the scene with police and Shmira. He later released a statement on social media, noting that “This is an area heavily populated with elderly Holocaust survivors and people who have escaped communist Russia. There is no room whatsoever for hate in our community.”