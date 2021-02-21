Report: Israel Seeks Egypt’s Mediation in Prisoner Swap With Hamas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 4:14 am |

Medics and police officers check a shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine inside a truck at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in Rafiach, Gaza Strip, Wednesday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israel has approached Egypt with a request to mediate in a possible prisoner swap with the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist group, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Cairo earlier mediated in recent talks between the Gaza terrorists and Israel and urged Yerushalayim to allow concessions.

Hamas, for its part, sought the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

It also demanded an easing of fishing restrictions on the restive coastal enclave and a seaport established there.

Hamas is believed to be holding or know the location of the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, Hy”d, both killed in the 2014 Gaza war.

The group also holds Israeli civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israelis who entered Gaza on their own accord.

Previously, in late 2020, Israel and Hamas were said to have been making headway towards an accord amid the outbreak of coronavirus.