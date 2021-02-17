Health Ministry to Discuss Segregating Flights for ‘Green Passport’ Holders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:57 am |

Ben Gurion Airport during the coronavirus pandemic. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

According to a government plan to reopen the economy, the Transportation Ministry aims to resume flights in early or mid-March and could ban non-essential flights to those who have not been vaccinated – unless they have special permission, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

Ben Gurion Airport has been closed since the end of January and is due to reopen this coming Sunday, but the parliamentary committee in charge of managing the pandemic is currently studying a recovery plan for inbound and outbound flights while avoiding the importation of coronavirus mutations via travelers.

The ministry also wants to establish separate flights for so-called “green passport” holders, those who have taken the vaccine or have recovered from the virus, and others who have not been vaccinated.

Israel has begun issuing the “green passport,” which will allow individuals to enjoy leisure activities and avoid quarantine after Feb. 21, for members of the public who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The ministry spoke on Tuesday with El Al to find out whether it is possible to set up the segregated flights without running into legal hurdles.

In addition, any unvaccinated person who refuses to quarantine in a government-subsidized hotel will have to download an application to track their movements to enforce isolation procedures.

These restrictions require the approval of a government legal opinion, likely submitted by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

In order to examine the possibilities of the implementation of these measures, a meeting will take place Wednesday evening with the participation of Health Ministry representatives.