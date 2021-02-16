Young Israel Protests Palestinian Vandalism at Joshua’s Altar

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 4:51 pm |

The ramp leading up to Joshua’s Alter on Mount Ebal. (Daniel Ventura)

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Tuesday called for greater protection of Jewish historic sites in Yehuda and Shomron after Palestinian Authority (PA) workers destroyed a portion of an ancient wall in order to make gravel for a new road.

According to Shomrim Al HaNetzach, an organization that works to protect antiquities in Yehuda and Shomron, the PA ground stone from an ancient wall at the site of Joshua’s Altar located on Mount Ebal in order to construct a road connecting an Arab village to the city of Shechem.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in which he called on the IDF to “thoroughly investigate the case in order to ensure no further such damage is done to heritage sites.” In addition, Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina Party and a former defense minister, denounced the incident, noting the importance of preserving “our Jewish heritage.”

“The Palestinian Authority’s cavalier and callous attitude towards Jewish holy sites is contemptible, and the destruction of archaeological treasures cannot be allowed to continue,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss.

“By damaging a biblical site while doing road work, the Palestinian Authority has made it abundantly clear that it is incapable of providing proper oversight of the area, and we therefore call on the Israeli government to take immediate steps to make certain that there is no further destruction.”