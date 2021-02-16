NY, NJ to Expect Storm Thursday

Yet another winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and icy conditions to parts of New York and New Jersey this Thursday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, as travel may be difficult and potentially dangerous, Fox News 5 reported.
Part of northern New Jersey and Orange County in New York are also under an Ice Storm Warning over Tuesday.
There is a possibility it will turn into snow, along with freezing sleet, over Thursday and continue into Friday. New Jersey may see 6-8 inches of snow on Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported.
The unpleasant weather is yet another storm New Yorkers have to endure in an especially snowy and cold winter; more than 18 inches of snow have fallen in less than two weeks.
A massive snowstorm on February 2nd canceled flights, sent students and businesses online, closed vaccination sites, and brought public transit to a halt.
