Security Cameras Installed at Springs Throughout Gush Etzion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 8:56 am |

One of the new cameras. (Gush Etzion Regional Council Spokesman)

The Gush Etzion Regional Council in partnership with the Gush Etzion Tourism Department continues to make advancements in the tourism sector by ensuring the safety of its visitors. At this time the security branch of the regional council and tourism department are completing the installation of security camera systems at Ein Abu-kleb, and in the coming days at Ein Levneh. The cameras are connected to the municipality system, and thus allows the municipality to monitor the welfare of its many visitors.

At a number of springs in Gush Etzion that have no cellular reception, security cameras will broadcast to the security center, 24 hours a day. During the coronavirus pandemic, the number of visitors to these sites – people looking for fresh air in nature and beautiful views – has increased significantly.

In the event of a security incident or an accident, the videos will be seen at the security center in real time and those who watch the cameras can then report to the security forces and emergency responders. Every camera also has a microphone so that the security center can alert those visitors of imminent danger. In total, 10 cameras will be set up.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said, “The camera installation project at tourism and nature sites is another step to protect our residents and many visitors to Gush Etzion. Past experiences have taught us that setting up these devices is necessary in order to obtain a sense of security. The Gush Etzion tourism and security branches have done amazing work, which will serve all of our residents and visitors.”