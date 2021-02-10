3-D Printed House for Sale in Long Island

NEW YORK -

The first commercially available 3-D printed home is for sale in Riverhead, Long Island.

The nearly $300,000 thousand home will be made by SQ4D, a Long Island-based construction technology company, WCBS 880 reported.

The home has technically not been built yet. SQ4D has the necessary permits for the construction, but the steady snow and frigid temperatures have delayed building.

Once the weather clears, the SQ4D “Autonomous Robotic Construction System” will build the foundations and walls. The home is expected to have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage.

Kirk Andersen, the firm’s director of operations, said that a demo home the company built took eight days to build, and 48 hours to print the building materials.

“At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly-constructed homes in Riverhead, NY and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing Long Island,” said Stephen King of Realty Connect, the home’s real estate agent.

