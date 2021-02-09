Investors Bank Continues Its Commitment to the Boro Park JCC With New Grant

BORO PAK -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:58 pm |

Understanding the challenges faced by an involved nonprofit organization of the caliber of the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, Investors Bank has picked up on its support of Boro Park. The $7,500 grant donated to the BPJCC last week reflects a continued commitment, not only to the BPJCC and its ongoing vital services but to the Boro Park community overall.

“We are extremely grateful to Investors Bank for rising to the need of the times,” says Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “The understanding this demonstrates on the part of Investors Bank of how difficult these times are for everyone is tremendous and so appreciated.”

“Investors Bank Core Values are built on community support,” says Roni Shoyfer, Investors Bank Vice President, Retail District Manager. “Investing in and strengthening the roots of such organizations as Boro Park Jewish Community Council, which provides vital social services to those in need, is engraved in our culture and our employees.”

The grant will be utilized to fund the BPJCC’s ongoing efforts for Boro Park.

Investors Bank has also stepped up to the plate as a sponsor for the BPJCC’s upcoming computer classes that are part of a continued computer program and will allow for additional expansion of the ever-popular computer classes.