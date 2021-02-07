State Senator Simcha Felder Demands Help for Homeowners

NEW YORK (Office of Senator Felder) -

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 7:22 pm |

New York State Senator Simcha Felder. (Office of Senator Felder)

Senator Simcha Felder is demanding New York City skip the annual rise in property tax this year. “Considering the health and economic crisis we are facing, it is the height of chutzpah that New York City would increase property taxes during the peak of this pandemic, especially after New Yorkers have been asked to sacrifice so much.”

In a letter sent Friday to Mayor de Blasio and Speaker Corey Johnson, Senator Felder argues against over-burdening homeowners who are struggling under the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Both our city and state governments have worked to provide much needed relief for renters and tenants. All the while, property owners have mortgages, utilities, taxes and other expenses they continue to accrue. Sadly, it appears that homeowners are continuously overlooked and no help is coming.”

“I strongly believe that if government is asking its citizens to sacrifice for the greater good, we must also be willing to make sacrifices. Freezing property taxes would provide much needed relief to homeowners in need and help many people at a time when they need it most.”