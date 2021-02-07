Former Secretary of State George Shultz Dies at 100

NEW YORK -

Former Secretary of State George Shultz in 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

George Shultz, the 60th Secretary of State, who served under Regan and Nixon, has died at 100.

His death was announced by the Hoover Institution, a public policy think tank at Stanford University.

Shultz served as Secretary of Labor, Director of Office of Management and Budget, and then Secretary of the Treasury under Nixon.

He served as Secretary of State under Regan and was credited for helping end the Cold War between the United State and the Soviet Union by opening discreet diplomatic talks between the two hostile superpowers.

Shultz was also a government ally in the push to let Soviet Jewish refuseniks leave for Israel or the United States and helped free Natan Sharansky from Soviet prison.

The two met in an emotional event in California in 2017, when Sharaknsky embraced Shultz, who seemed near tears.

He was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 1989.

