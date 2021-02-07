2,624 New Coronavirus Cases as Israel Eases Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 4:54 am |

The almost empty Big Shopping Center in Ashdod, on Sunday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel added 2,624 new coronavirus infections on Shabbos, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.

Out of the 28,852 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours, as the numbers tend to dip on Shabbos, 9.4% returned positive.

The latest update puts Israel’s death toll throughout the pandemic at 5,074.

1,110 patients are hospitalized in serious condition. Of those, 302 are ventilated and 383 are severely ill.

According to Sunday’s report, 3,426,415 Israelis – more than one-third of the population – have received at least one vaccine jab, and 2,015,108 have received the second shot as well.

The new figures come as Israel moved to ease the restrictions under its nationwide lockdown, scrapping the one kilometer from home limit on movement and reopening nature reserves.

Starting from Sunday, restaurants are allowed to handle takeout orders, and certain non-essential businesses, including barbershops, have been allowed to reopen.