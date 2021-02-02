Biden Says Republican Stimulus is ‘Too Small’, Still Open to Negotiations

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:50 pm |

U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, January 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

President Joe Biden, after meeting with ten Republican senators who presented their own coronavirus relief plan, has dismissed their potential $618 billion stimulus bill as falling far short of Democrat economic goals.

Biden told Democratic Senators that he still hopes negotiations and an eventual compromise with Republicans is possible.

Biden indicated that there’s “no harm in spending too much, but there is harm in spending too little,” Axios reported.

He has stood firm on demands for stimulus aid for families whose breadwinners are making $75,000 or less.

It is possible for Democrats to pass a stimulus plan along party lines using the budget reconciliation process, with 50 Democrat and Independent senators and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com