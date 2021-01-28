NY AG Says Cuomo ‘Severely Undercounted’ Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK -

In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is wheeled out of Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing report on Thursday, accusing the Cuomo administration of dramatically undercounting coronavirus deaths that occurred in nursing home.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been extremely sensitive to criticism he mishandled the pandemic’s rampage through nursing homes when he ordered nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive to avoid overcrowding hospitals; the state claims the number is around 8,500, but that count only included residents who died in homes, rather than those from nursing homes who died in the hospitals.

James’ report contended that the state may have undercounted deaths by as much as 50%, the New York Times reported. The report noted the official numbers of deaths from multiple homes that were released by the Health Department were much smaller than number of deaths the Attorney General’s office determined.

In one case, a home reported 11 deaths, but the report found 40 deaths, with 27 in the home and 13 deaths in hospitals.

The report also strongly criticized many of the homes themselves for being irresponsible in shielding residents from the virus; some homes did not isolate residents who tested positive, or even tested for the virus.

“Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments. We’re releasing this report to offer transparency and spur action to protect our most vulnerable,” James said in a statement.

More than 42,000 people died from the coronavirus in New York.

