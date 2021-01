YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:19 pm |

Rabbi Abraham J. Twerski, M.D., a world-renowned mental health expert, scholar, prolific author, and longtime Hamodia columnist, is in a very serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Readers are asked to please recite tehilim for Avraham Yehoshua Heschel ben Devorah Leah, bsoch shaar cholei Yisrael.