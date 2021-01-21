Atzeres Tefillah to Be Held for Hagaon Harav Dovid Soloveitchik, Shlita

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 6:38 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Brisk, whose situation has taken a turn for the worse.

The elderly Rosh Yeshivah has been hospitalized several times in recent years.

An atzeres tefillah will be held in his yeshivah, Yeshivas Brisk in Yerushalayim, on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Meshulam Dovid Halevi ben Alte Hendel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.