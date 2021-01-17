BD”E: Rebbetzin Gita Malka Cohn, A”h

Rebbetzin Cohn was married to Rabbi Avraham “Romi” Cohn, z”l, renowned mohel, who passed away in March of 2020.

Rebbetzin Cohn, who was born in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1928, was the daughter of Reb Mendel and Mrs. Esther Geldzahler, z”l.

She is survived by, lhbch”l, her sister Mrs. Judy Geldzahler.

Mrs. Cohn’s oldest brother was Harav Shia Geldzahler, zt”l, from Yeshivas Ohr Yisroel in Queens, and her brother, Reb Yossel Geldzahler, zt”l, passed away last week in Monsey.

Mrs. Cohn’s levayah will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. in front of her house 5312 17th Ave. in Boro Park. Kevurah will be in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.

Yehi zichrah baruch.