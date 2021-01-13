FBI Arrests Queens Man for Violent Threats Online

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:19 am |

The FBI raided the home of a Queens resident over threats of violence he made publicly online.

Eduard Florea was arrested on weapons charges, and NBC New York 4 reported that he posted about organizing an armed group to travel to Washington, DC for protesting.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force visited his home, near Elliot Avenue and 76th Street in Middle Village, to investigate.

Florea made his comments after five people died last Wednesday, as a mob stormed the Capitol and attacked police officers.

Florea had a criminal record; he was previously sentenced to a year in jail in 2014, when police found more than two dozen guns and weapons in his Staten Island home.

