Agudah’s Rabbi Abba Cohen Joins DHS Faith-Based Security Advisory Council

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:34 am |

Rabbi Abba Cohen. (Agudath Israel)

Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudah’s Vice President of Government Affairs, has joined the Department of Homeland Security’s Faith-Based Security Advisory Council as a faith-based organization leader.

The recently-formed committee, which began under former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, will continue in the Biden administration under DHS nominee Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas, who is Jewish, has previously and repeatedly expressed support for government aid for protecting religious institutions.

The advisory committee will advise on and coordinate with DHS on how best to protect places of worship and share security-related information.

They will offer suggestions on “the efficiency and effectiveness of existing security-related programs and initiatives, and how to best leverage available resources.”

When announcing his new role on social media, Rabbi Cohen wrote, “Looking forward to working [with Alejandro] Mayorkas to better protect faith communities.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com