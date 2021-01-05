U.K. Will Allow Shuls to Remain Open During Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:26 am |

New West End Shul, London. (123 RF)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced that despite the general shutdown, shuls and religious buildings will not be closed.

These buildings will operate under the restrictions of Tier 4, with up to 30 people allowed at funerals. Weddings are forbidden, unless one of the participants is terminally ill, and even then the presence of only six people.

The Jewish communities welcomed Johnson’s decision. The Board of Deputies thanked the government for “the possibility of public prayer and significant events,” but called on the public to be careful and adhere to the rules. “In our communities, corona deaths have risen significantly in recent weeks. It is impossible to be complacent.”