NYC Mall Evacuated over Bomb Hoax

The Queens Place Mall was evacuated on Monday after people saw a suspicious package of wires and gas tanks in an abandoned parked car.

Police evacuated the Elmhurst mall and the surrounding area and sent a bomb squad to examine the car.

The bomb squad ultimately concluded the device was a hoax.

Police rescued a dog from the vehicle, and FoxNews 5 reported that the suspect had been living in the car with dog.

The car had Nevada license plates, but it was unknown if the car had been stolen in Nevada or New York.

