‘New York’s Finest’: Police Officer Finds Torn Sefer, Gathers the Pages

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:31 am |

(Councilman Chaim Deutsch)

“New York’s Finest indeed!” Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted after an off-duty police officer reached out to him, wondering about the respectful way to dispose of a torn sefer.

Inspector Manny Gonzalez of the NYPD Auxiliary Unit was riding his bike in Bay Ridge when he noticed torn pages in Hebrew letters on the ground.

“I thought it was the Torah,” he said, and got off his bike to meticulously gather all the pages, even going up and down the street multiple times to ensure he had all of them, despite cars honking at him.

Gonzalez told Deutsch he doubted the sefer had intentionally been thrown out, but may have fallen out of a car.