Boro Park, Midwood, Williamsburg Not Included on List of ‘Hardest-Hit’ Neighborhoods Getting Vaccine Priority

Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:59 am |

A Walgreens pharmacist holds up the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a Manhattan nursing home last week. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that once the city begins inoculating the wider public, the “first wave” of general vaccinations will include the 27 neighborhoods hardest-hit by the coronavirus – a list that does not include several hard-hit Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods.

New York City is vaccinating according to federal and state guidelines, and prioritizing healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff. The prioritization of these “hard-hit” neighborhoods will come in the “first wave” of vaccinations for the general public.

Several Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods experienced a noted uptick in COVID rates in the fall, which faced extensive media attention, and in October Gov. Andrew Cuomo, making particular mention of the Orthodox Jewish community, created special zones with extra restrictions to combat “microclusters” in these areas,

Last week, Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein tweeted,, “Let me get this straight: when it comes to lockdowns, Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods are considered hardest hit. Yet for vaccine distribution and relief services suddenly we’re not even in @nycgov’s top 27 neighborhoods?”

Asked at his press conference Tuesday why some hard-hit Jewish neighborhoods were not included in the list, de Blasio replied, “I think this is clearly about going wherever the need is and working with everybody. We’ve had to be really clear about the fact that the vaccine will not be distributed based on wealth or privilege, that is going to go where the problem has been greatest just as much any place else, and we’re going to make it a priority to make sure there is that fairness. And that’s why we focus on the 27 neighborhoods that have borne the brunt of COVID. That’s just a matter of fairness. It’s not to exclude anyone; we’re going to be rapidly providing vaccine in all neighborhoods. It’s to make sure the places that bore the brunt absolutely get their fair share and get the priority they deserve.”

In response to a query from Hamodia on Thursday as to why neighborhoods Boro Park, Williamburg, Midwood and Gravesend were not included in the list, City Hall told Hamodia that the list was compiled in the spring, based on data from the first wave of the pandemic, and that those neighborhoods did not experience as severe fatality rates in the spring as the 27 neighborhoods on the list.

City Hall also told Hamodia that people in those27 neighborhoods generally are poorer and are more likely to have underlying issues like hypertension, which contribute to ongoing vulnerability.

De Blasio said at his press conference Thursday that the city will reevaluate the list based with more up-to-date data and consider adding other neighborhoods.

