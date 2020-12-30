Report: Israeli Missiles Hit Targets in Syria, at Least One Dead

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A missile over Damascus. (Reuters/Firas Makdesi)

Syrian state news reported early Wednesday that air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over targets near Damascus and in the country’s southwest.

According to a Syrian military source, rockets were fired from northern Israel at 1:30 a.m., targeting air defenses in the Nabi Habil area near Damascus.

The source said one soldier was “martyred” and three others wounded in the attack, which also caused some material damage.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based watchdog group, Israel also struck Hezbollah positions near Zabadani, a town close to the Lebanese border.

A spokeswoman for the IDF declined to comment on the SANA report.