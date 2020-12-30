VP Pence’s Final Visit to Israel Is Canceled

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 9:01 am |

Vice President Mike Pence meets with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim, on January 23, 2020. (Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem)

A planned visit to Israel by Vice President Mike Pence was called off just days before he was due to arrive, the U.S. Embassy in Israel confirmed Wednesday.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

Pence was reportedly scheduled to make a number of stops on a final world trip before leaving office on Jan. 20. Earlier this month, Politico reported that the vice president planned to take off on Jan. 6 — the same day Congress is scheduled to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, and would visit a number of countries, including Israel from Jan. 10 to 13.

Though his stop in Israel was never officially confirmed by the U.S. Embassy, Israel Police and other Israeli authorities had begun preparations for the visit.