Nissenkorn Resigns as Justice Minister

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 5:29 am |

Former Minister Avi Nissenkorn. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After leaving Blue and White and joining Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai’s new The Israelis party on Tuesday, Avi Nissenkorn on Wednesday morning resigned from his position as justice minister.

According to reports, Nissenkorn will bring several MKs from Blue and White to the new party.

The resignation letter of Nissenkorn.

In a poll released Wednesday by Panels Research for 103 FM Radio, the party of Huldai and Nissenkorn would win eight seats if the election would be held now.

The poll found that the new party took four seats away from Gideon Sa’ar’s new party, two from Yesh Atid-Telem and two from Yamina, since the last survey taken by the same pollster that was published last Friday.

The survey predicted 26 seats for the Likud, 17 for New Hope, 13 for Yamina, 12 each for Yesh Atid and the Joint List of Arab parties, eight each for The Israelis, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu, seven for United Torah Judaism and five for Meretz.

Interestingly, the poll predicted four seats for Blue and White, the same as the previous poll, so Huldai did not harm the party at all. Blue and White would barely cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

A survey taken by the same pollster two weeks ago, before the Knesset was dispersed, predicted seven seats for Blue and White.