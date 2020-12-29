Pedestrian Seriously Injured after Being Struck by a Car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -

A 29 year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 41st Street at approximately 2:30 AM on Tuesday, BoroPark24 reported.

The victim was rollerblading when he was hit; he sustained serious head injuries and paramedics rushed him to Maimonides hospital.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but a police officer who witness the hit-and-run gave chase and arrested the suspect, who was alleged to have been driving under the influence.

The public is asked to please daven for Benzion Ben Chanah Chayah.