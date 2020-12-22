Israel Posts 3,594 New Infections Today, Highest in Months

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Ziv hospital team members work at the Coronavirus ward of the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas, on December 17. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Tuesday that 3,594 people tested positive for coronavirus a day earlier, the highest the figure has been in months.

On Monday, 86,857 tests were conducted, putting the contagion rate at 4.2%. Lines were long at testing and drive-in stations, while many pop-up testing stations were opened in Yerushalayim neighborhoods.

There are 472 patients hospitalized in serious condition, 119 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll now stands at 3,111.

On Monday, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved a series of new restrictions including quarantine for Israelis arriving from abroad in coronavirus hotels, effective as of Wednesday at 10 p.m. The regulations will stay in place for at least 10 days.

Travelers from countries that did not require mandatory isolation prior to the Cabinet decision will be exempt from the rule as long as they land in Israel by Friday.