Teenager Killed During a Police Chase in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:22 am |

Israeli border police stand at a checkpoint near the scene where a teenager was killed in an overturned car accident, while they were trying to escape from police on December 21, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A teenager from Bat Ayin in the Shomron was killed on Monday in the midst of a police chase after youths suspected of throwing rocks at local Arabs, according to media reports.

The boy was identified as Ahuvya Sandak, z”l, 17.

Several other youths were injured in the crash were placed under arrest and taken, handcuffed, to a nearby hospital.

Lawyers representing the boys claimed that police ran their vehicle off the road, causing Sandak’s death and the injuries of the others.

The Yehudah and Shomron District Police issued a statement on the incident: “Following a report received at the police station about the throwing of stones from an Israeli vehicle at a Palestinian vehicle at the Michmash Junction, a team of detectives who was on their way and nearby identified the vehicle that threw stones and ordered it to stop.

”The driver of the vehicle started a wild chase despite the police order to stop, continued on the run with the detectives’ vehicle following him. Near the Rimonim junction [near Kochav Hashachar, just west of the Jordan Valley] the vehicle overturned and as a result of the overturning, four of the vehicle’s occupants were lightly injured and evacuated to the hospital, where a passenger was pronounced dead.”

On behalf of the victims, Honenu CEO Shmuel Medad responded that “the blood is on the hands of the commanders of the Yehudah and Shomron area, who allow the spilling of the blood of our best children. This horror should make the Israel Police and the Ministry of Internal Security tremble. And so too for all the echelons that guide such murderous behavior and allocate huge budgets for it. The land should not cover their blood! ”

The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department has opened an investigation.