Sa’ar Registers New Party: ‘New Hope – Unity for Israel’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4:10 am |

Gideon Sa’ar. (Flash90)

Former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday morning registered his new party with the Registrar of Parties. The party requested the name “New Hope – Unity for Israel.”

With doing so, Sa’ar decided in favor of establishing his own political platform and setting aside the possibility of running in the elections on the base of the Derech Eretz party of MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, former members of Blue and White.

In the application for registration, the goals of the party were stated, including: