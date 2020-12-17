Palestinians Claim Indonesia Won’t Normalize With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:05 pm |

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo)

The Palestinians are claiming that Indonesia has promised them not to normalize relations with Israel until after a Palestinian state has been established.

The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa said that Indonesian President Joko Widodo have assurances to PA President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Thursday.

“Despite the rapid changes in the Middle East, Indonesia will not take any steps to normalize with Israel until a permanent and comprehensive peace is achieved between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” Widodo told Abbas, according to a readout of their conversation.

The Wafa story seemed to contradict an unsourced Channel 13 report on Friday which said that Indonesia is on a shortlist of Muslim countries in Asia that are looking forward to normalize with Israel.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, has never had formal diplomatic ties with Israel, and past attempts by Israeli officials to change that have reportedly been rebuffed by Jakarta.