Israeli and Moroccan U.N. Ambassadors to Light Menorah Together Thursday Night

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3:33 am |

Morocco’s Ambassador to the U.N. Omar Hilale.

Morocco’s Ambassador to the United Nations Omar Hilale will join Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan in-person on Thursday night to light the final Chanukah candle, less than a week after the two countries announced the establishment of formal relations.

The unique event, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations and the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, will feature blessings and candle lighting by several other U.N. ambassadors, including from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who also signed normalization agreements with Israel recently.

The virtual reception will be moderated by Rabbi Yehuda Sarna of the Jewish Council of the Emirates.