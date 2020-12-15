New York City Warned to Brace for Snowstorm

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:22 am |

A pedestrian stands in Times Square during a snow squall Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New Yorkers are being warned to stay safe and restaurants have been ordered to suspend outdoor dining as a massive snowstorm is expected to blanket the city in as many as sixteen inches of snow.

Restaurants are expected to be able to reopen by Thursday night, but it is subject to change if the snow does not ease. The restaurants would not have to dismantle their outdoor set up, but they would be expected to take heat lamps inside, and tie down chairs and tables.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a ‘snow alert’ beginning on Wednesday at 2 PM, when it is expected to begin to snow. The snow is expected to be heaviest overnight, around 10 PM.

Winds may be as high as 45-50 miles an hour over Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as the storm may escalate to a blizzard, with as much as 1-2 inches worth of snow every hour.

The Sanitation Department’s trash collecting trucks will be outfitted with plows on the fronts for street clearing, and trucks have already been filled with salt in anticipation.

The city’s social services will be finding shelter space for any homeless person, as staying out in the streets during the storm would be very dangerous.

New Yorkers are instructed to bring any outdoor furniture or objects indoors, or to secure them outside if they cannot be brought inside.

Alternate Side Parking will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate street cleaning.