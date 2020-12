Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:57 pm |

With great sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Mrs. Elizabeth Wurtzburger, 95.

She ran the Washington Heights Jewish Community Council, and was involved the Senior Citizen Center of the Agudas Yisroel in the neighborhood.

She was the daughter of the late HeChover Dr. Moller z’l.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.