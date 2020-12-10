BD’E — Harav Gedalia Dov Schwartz, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Harav Gedalia Dov Schwartz, renowned posek and Av Beth Din of the Beth Din of America and Rosh Beth Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council, was niftar at the age of 95.

Rav Schwartz was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey. He graduated Yeshiva College and the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary of Yeshiva University, where he received his semichah. He served as the rabbi of the Young Israel of Boro Park for 18 years, and held pulpits in Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Rav Schwartz led the American Jewish community for over sixty years and the Chicago Jewish community for over thirty

He was a recognized leader of American Jewry, whose psak halachah and wise counsel were widely sought.

In addition to his rabbinical positions, he was the editor of Hadarom, the Torah journal of the RCA, and authored 3 sefarim: Divrei Regesh, Migdanos Eliezer and Shaarei Gedulah.

A statement by the Orthodox Union extolled Rav Schwartz’s encyclopedic knowledge of Torah literature. He was an incredibly compassionate and sensitive person, whose impeccable middos and warm demeanor made him approachable to all. He will be missed deeply by his family, by his Chicago Jewish community, and by all of American and world Jewry.

Rabbi Leonard Matanky, past president of the RCA, said, “His strength of conviction and belief, combined with his wisdom and kindness, made him the ideal representative of the beauty of our Torah.”

The levayah was held Thursday morning in Chicago.

Yehi zichro baruch.