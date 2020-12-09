Trump Vows to Intervene in Texas Election Case Before Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tents are set up for drive-through voters ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, Nov. 2. (Reuters/Callaghan O’Hare)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a lawsuit by the state of Texas filed at the Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states he seemingly lost to Joe Biden as he seeks to undo the outcome of the election.

The president, writing on social media, said: “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

The lawsuit, announced on Tuesday by the Republican attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, targeted the election battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has made many allegations of widespread voting fraud.

The lawsuit was filed directly with the Supreme Court rather than with a lower court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states.