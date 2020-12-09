House Committee Approves Knesset Dispersal Bill for First Reading

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 5:12 am |

Voting at a polling station in Beitar Illit. (Nati Shohat/Flash90/File Photo)

By a 10-7 vote, the House Committee on Wednesday decided to approve the Bill for the Dispersal of the 23rd Knesset for its first reading in the Knesset plenum.

Committee Chairman MK Eitan Ginsburg revealed that the bill proposes to hold the next election on March 16, 2021/3 Nisan 5781. The bill will be brought to a vote in its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday, he said.

MK Boaz Toporovsky of Yesh Atid-Telem said his faction, which sponsored the bill, supports the proposed date for the next election.

Committee members from Likud, Shas and United Torah Judaism voted against advancing the legislation.

During the debate in the committee, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said, “This vote should be called a vote against the state,” while MK Uzi Dayan (Likud) said, “It is preferable to wait with the elections for a better time.”