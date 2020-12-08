MK Gideon Sa’ar Set to Announce New Party

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:12 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar will be leaving Likud and forming a new right-wing party, multiple reports said Tuesday evening.

Sa’ar will make an announcement in a press conference on Tuesday night, at 8:15 p.m. (local time).

Sa’ar unsuccessfully challenged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last year for the leadership of the Likud.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman told Radio 103 that Sa’ar was leaving Likud and will try to poach several MKs loyal to him to leave the Likud and to join a new party.

This party may join with Yoaz Hendel and Zvika Hauser’s Derech Eretz party, reports suggested.