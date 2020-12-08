Lithuania Presents Israel with Coin Honoring Vilna Gaon

YERUSHALAYIM -

The new Lithuanian coin in honor of the Vilna Gaon. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Lithuanian Ambassador to Israel Lina Antanaviciene, who presented him with a new Lithuanian coin with the name of the Vilna Gaon.

The Ambassador also presented the Prime Minister with a special Lithuanian stamp in honor of the Vilna Gaon, which was recently issued by the Lithuanian postal authority in the framework of ‘the Year of the Vilna Gaon’ that was marked in that country.

On receiving the coin, Netanyahu said: “I’m very moved by this. I want you to convey my thanks to outgoing Prime Minister Skvernelis, to the Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania, and, of course our greetings to the incoming Prime Minister Šimonytė.

“This is very moving, twice. One, I think it’s the first European coin that has Hebrew letters on it – HaGra – and I have a personal connection to it. My family came from Lithuania and my family has links to the Gaon of Vilna. So it’s both for us a national connection, but also a personal connection, and I’m very grateful to you. This will be on my desk.”

Antanaviciene said that she was honored to give the special coin to the Prime Minister of Israel on behalf of the Lithuanian government and added that the Vilna Gaon was important to both peoples.