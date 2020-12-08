Kosel Guide Issued in Arabic for UAE, Bahrain Tourists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:44 pm |

The new guide to the Kosel for Arab-speaking tourists. (The Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

Anticipating an influx of tourists from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and other countries, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation has issued Arabic versions of the information page, guide, and the map distributed to those who visit the Kosel.

The brochures are distributed for free to all who visit the holy site. The brochures in Arabic were produced in honor of the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and countries which will hopefully follow in their footsteps. They present visitors with information about the heritage of the Kosel, its customs and traditions.

Copies of the brochures will be distributed also to the Tourism Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Government Press Office, and the Yerushalayim Municipality’s Tourism Office as part of the State of Israel’s preparation for the era of peace and friendship with the sons of Abraham in the Middle East, the GPO said in a statement on Tuesday.