YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7:43 am |

The flag displayed on a Tehran bridge Monday night. (Twitter/@Lenny Ben-David)

Pictures of an Israeli flag accompanied by a banner reading “Thank you Mossad” on a bridge in Tehran spread across social media overnight on Monday, in the aftermath of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iranian officials have blamed on Israel.

The flag was reportedly raised on a bridge in the Pars neighborhood of Iran’s capital.