BD”E: Harav Yaakov Sheinfeld, Z”l

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:47 am |

Harav Yaakov Sheinfeld, z”l, son of the writer Rabbi Moshe Scheinfeld, z”l, who continued his literary path as an editor for the Hebrew Hamodia newspaper, was niftar on Tuesday at the age of 80. Harav Moshe was a close relative of the Chazon Ish.

Following an accident at his home in which a bookcase fell on him, he became weaker and eventually succumbed to pneumonia.

Born in Bnei Brak, he was a devoted Chassid of the Beis Yisrael of Gur, zy”a. Over the years Reb Yankel, as he was fondly known, served as mashgiach ruchani in Yeshivas Chiddushei HaRim in Tel Aviv, where he was effective in reaching the hearts of the young talmidim.

In 1988 he was asked by the Pnei Menachem of Gur, zy”a, to serve as secretary of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, which he undertook for two years.

In Bnei Brak he established his makom tefillah and limud in the shtiebel of Gur on Harav Dessler Street, where he delivered a shiur in Pirkei Avos to the youth. He authored many books, and was one of the pioneers of the kiruv world.

He left behind a righteous generation who continue on his path.

Yehi zichro baruch.