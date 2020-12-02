New York to Receive First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines by December 15th

NEW YORK -

New York expects it will receive Pfezier coronavirus vaccines by December 15th, Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

There will be enough vaccine doses for 170,000 New Yorkers. The state will prioritize healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Additional Pfezier doses, and the Moderna vaccine, is expected to continue throughout 2021. The Moderna shipment, expected within the next two weeks, would be 40,000 doses.

“I’ll be the first person to stand up and take the vaccine,” said Cuomo, promising the vaccine will only be approved after scientists and doctors ensure it is safe.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more news is released.

