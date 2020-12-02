BD’E – Harav Aharon Dovid Chaddash, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:16 pm |

Hamodia joins the Torah world in mourning the petirah of Harav Aharon Dovid Chaddash, zt”l, Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim. The Mashgiach was seriously ill for the past few weeks, and his condition worsened today as his family rushed to his bedside. He was 89 years old.

Harav Chaddash was born in 5691/1931 to his illustrious parents, Harav Meir Chaddash, zt”l Mashgiach of Yeshivas Chevron, and Rebbetzin Tizivia Leah, a”h. He learned in Yeshivas Chevron, and married Chasidah, the daughter of Harav Chaim Zev Finkel, zt”l, the Mashgiach of Mir at the time. After his father in law was niftar in 5625/1965, Rav Aharon assumed his position and began his long service as Mashgiach.

He knew the hundreds of bachurim in the yeshiva, and cared for them as he guided them in their growth in Torah and yiras Shamayim.

Rav Aharon’s brother, Harav Moshe Mordechai Chadash, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan was niftar four years ago. His other siblings include, ybl”c Harav Naftali Chadash, Mashgiach in Yeshivas Ohr Elchanan; Harav Yosef Chadash, and his sister, Rebbetzin Shulamit Ezrachi, wife of Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael.

Levayah information will be posted as it becomes available.

Yehi zichro baruch.