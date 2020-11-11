RNC Chair Says 11,000 People Have Shown Voter Fraud Claims

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 8:53 am |

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox on Oct. 20, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

President Donald Trump continues to pursue lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to show that many thousands of votes were fraudulent.

Trump‘s fellow Republicans have largely stuck with him, saying he has a right to contest the result. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said Tuesday he would pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to people who come forward with evidence of voter fraud.

On Tuesday night, Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), told FOX News that she has 234 pages containing 500 sworn affidavits alleging 11,000 incidents of various types of voter fraud.

Briefly listing the allegations, McDaniel said that a person in Wayne County, Michigan alleged that 60% of a batch of voter ballots had the same signature on them, that another affidavit claimed to have seen 35 ballots counted despite not being cast by registered voters, that 50 ballots were counted multiple times in a tabulation machine elsewhere, that one woman’s dead son somehow voted in one election and that Democrats handed out documents on how to distract Republican vote challengers.

“It’s been rigged from the beginning,” McDaniel said, “rigged from the laws that were being passed in the name of COVID to create a porous election, rigged in the sense that they kicked Republicans out of poll watching and observing… and now you have a media that’s rigging it again by saying we’re not going to even listen to these stories.”

“That’s why the RNC is going to pursue this to the very end,” McDaniel continued. “We can never let this happen again. … These men and women matter their voices will be heard.”

McDaniel claimed that Republican-led “data teams” still need time to conduct their investigations into various allegations.